APNS announces Advertising Awards 2019

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced the APNS Advertising Awards for which the ceremony would be held in August 2019. This year’s awards would cover the period from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018 for which the advertising agencies and advertising practitioners must submit their entries for the following categories by July 25, 2019.

Following categories constitute the awards: 1 Business Performance Award: This will be awarded to agencies and MBHs that have placed the highest volume of business within an APNS member publication. a) Business Performance Award (Gold) Highest b) Business Performance Award (Silver) 2nd Highest c) Business Performance Award (Bronze) 3rd Highest.

2. Special Business Awards: These will be given to agencies and MBHs which have increased their business in terms of percentage over the last year in three categories of APNS member publications: (a) Periodicals (Magazines), (b) Regional dailies, (c) Metro B Dailies a) Special Business Award for Periodicals (Magazines). To be eligible, agencies and MBHs should have placed business worth at least Rs 30 million in magazines

b) Special Business Award for Regional Dailies: To be eligible, agencies and MBHs should have placed business worth at least Rs 50 million in regional dailies. (Daily newspapers having no edition from cities other than Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad / Rawalpindi)

c) Special Business Award for Metro B Dailies: To be eligible, agencies and MBHs should have placed business worth at least Rs 50 million in Metro B dailies i.e. daily newspapers published from one of the Metropolitan Centers i.e. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad or Rawalpindi. The term includes editions of these newspapers brought out from other than Metropolitan Centers.

3. Client Performance Awards: Two awards for clients of accredited agencies and MBHs, one each for private and public sector organizations for the highest volume of business placed in APNS member publications. The entrants should send in their publication-wise statement of billing to prove the amount of their net business.

4. Creative Awards Categories: The awards will be given to agencies and their employees for: Best Copy, Best Design, Best Campaign, Best Public Service Campaign

The entrants may send a maximum of three entries for each category. Overlapping of entries in the categories is permissible. One original tear-sheet and five composed copies of the entry along with CD in Jpeg format must be provided for the contest.

The entrants are requested to send their entries latest by July 25, 2019 addressed to Mr. Shahab Zuberi, APNS Awards Committee, ST-1/E, Block-16, KDA Scheme No.36, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Ph: 34012491-3. Rules and regulations and entry form may be downloaded from the following link: www.apns.com.pk/downloads.php