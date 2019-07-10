Township Whites victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Township Whites won the first round match of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament by one wicket against Bright Morning Club at the Township Ground on Wednesday.
Scores: Bright Morning Club 175 all out in 19.5 overs (M Waqas 53, Arshad Khan 37, Usman ALi 40, M Yasin 4/58, Aitzaz Ahsan 3/26, Faizur Rehman 2/29). Township Whites 176/9 in 19.5 Overs (Raees Ahmed 43, Hamza Akber 35, M Afzal 44, M Yasin 16, M Naeem 4/30, Mohsin 2/35).
