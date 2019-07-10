Pakistan all set to feature in West Asia Baseball

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on Wednesday said that Pakistan team was all set to feature in the forthcoming West Asia Baseball Championship to be held in Sri Lanka from July 13.

Fakhar was speaking to the media after the players and officials of the national baseball team met Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial The PFB chief informed that the team prepared itself at the national camp held at Pakistan Sports Complex in collaboration with Ministry of IPC. During the team’s meeting with Fehmia Mirza, federal secretary for IPC Akbar Hussain Durrani and other officials of Pakistan Sports Board were also present. During the meeting with the players federal minister asked them to give their best during the West Asia event.

Earlier, Shaukat Javed Chairman PFB announced the names of the players and officials of Pakistan team for West Asia Baseball Championship.The players and officials of the team are: Players: M Amjad Aslam, Arsalan Jamashaid, Faqir Hussain, M Rafi, Ubaid Ullah, M Abdullah, Fazal Ur Rehman, Jawad Ali, M Usman, M Zakir, M Sumair Zawar, Umair Imdad Bhatti, M Haris, Arsahd Mahmood, M Sadiq, M Taimoor Javed, Syed Amin Afridi, Ali Asad, Tariq Nadeem, M Awais are Ahtisham Akram.

Officials: Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Team leader), M Mohsin Khan (Manager) Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh (Assistant Manager), Mussadiq Hanif (Head Coach), Syed Babar Ali Sherazi (Fielding Coach), Basit Murtaza (Batters’ Coach), Shah Muhammad (Trainer), Samiullah (Physio) and M Zubair Wattoo (Umpire).