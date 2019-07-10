close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Swimming camp inaugurated

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar formally inaugurated Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at an opening ceremony held State of Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday.

Dozens of boys and girls aged 5 to 16 will get top level training under the supervision top swimming coaches at the Summer Swimming Camp being organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

Talking to media DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the month-long camp will remain continue till August 9, 2019. “It’s very useful platform for young male and female swimmers to show their swimming talent. They must avail this opportunity to polish their skills,” he added.

Answering a question, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed that State of the Art Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex is a wonderful facility for national professional swimming players. “The young participants will be awarded swimming equipment at the end of camp”.Replying a question regarding National Games camps, Sarwar told that the Punjab teams’ training camps for National Games will start in August.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus