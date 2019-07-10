Swimming camp inaugurated

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar formally inaugurated Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at an opening ceremony held State of Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday.

Dozens of boys and girls aged 5 to 16 will get top level training under the supervision top swimming coaches at the Summer Swimming Camp being organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.

Talking to media DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the month-long camp will remain continue till August 9, 2019. “It’s very useful platform for young male and female swimmers to show their swimming talent. They must avail this opportunity to polish their skills,” he added.

Answering a question, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed that State of the Art Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex is a wonderful facility for national professional swimming players. “The young participants will be awarded swimming equipment at the end of camp”.Replying a question regarding National Games camps, Sarwar told that the Punjab teams’ training camps for National Games will start in August.