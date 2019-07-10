close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
AFP
July 11, 2019

Madagascar reach quarters

Sports

AFP
July 11, 2019

CAIRO: Africa Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar have defied the odds by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2019 tournament in Egypt, where they will play Tunisia Thursday. Twenty-seven of the other 41 newcomers bowed out after the first round, including Burundi and Mauritania last month with neither managing a win in their three group matches. Only three debutants — Egypt, Ghana and South Africa — have lifted the trophy that symbolises African national team supremacy at the first attempt.

