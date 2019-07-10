Sagan shines as TdF mountain summits loom

COLMAR, France: Slovakia’s Peter Sagan kept enough strength in reserve in the hills of Alsace to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France (TdF) stage win on Wednesday.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe held onto the leader’s yellow jersey and even had a tilt at the stage win with a downhill charge after the final climb. Alaphilippe, who was cheered throughout by French fans again Wednesday, will start as the leader for Thursday’s first real mountain test that concludes with a tough summit finish in the Vosges.

“My legs are killing me. Tomorrow is going to be a huge test, for me and everyone,” said Alaphilippe, who took the overall lead on Monday with a gun-slinging offensive from 15 kilometres. “It’s also hard talking to the press half the evening after a race, which makes me respect people like Chris Froome,” the 27-year-old former soldier said of the four-time Tour winner, who has spent 59 stages in the storied jersey but who is out of contention after breaking a leg in June. Sagan’s win will be popular with fans following two near misses so far for the charismatic former triple world champion and six-time green sprint jersey winner.