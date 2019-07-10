Sagan shines as TdF mountain summits loom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLMAR, France: Slovakia’s Peter Sagan kept enough strength in reserve in the hills of Alsace to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France (TdF) stage win on Wednesday.
France’s Julian Alaphilippe held onto the leader’s yellow jersey and even had a tilt at the stage win with a downhill charge after the final climb. Alaphilippe, who was cheered throughout by French fans again Wednesday, will start as the leader for Thursday’s first real mountain test that concludes with a tough summit finish in the Vosges.
“My legs are killing me. Tomorrow is going to be a huge test, for me and everyone,” said Alaphilippe, who took the overall lead on Monday with a gun-slinging offensive from 15 kilometres. “It’s also hard talking to the press half the evening after a race, which makes me respect people like Chris Froome,” the 27-year-old former soldier said of the four-time Tour winner, who has spent 59 stages in the storied jersey but who is out of contention after breaking a leg in June. Sagan’s win will be popular with fans following two near misses so far for the charismatic former triple world champion and six-time green sprint jersey winner.
COLMAR, France: Slovakia’s Peter Sagan kept enough strength in reserve in the hills of Alsace to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France (TdF) stage win on Wednesday.
France’s Julian Alaphilippe held onto the leader’s yellow jersey and even had a tilt at the stage win with a downhill charge after the final climb. Alaphilippe, who was cheered throughout by French fans again Wednesday, will start as the leader for Thursday’s first real mountain test that concludes with a tough summit finish in the Vosges.
“My legs are killing me. Tomorrow is going to be a huge test, for me and everyone,” said Alaphilippe, who took the overall lead on Monday with a gun-slinging offensive from 15 kilometres. “It’s also hard talking to the press half the evening after a race, which makes me respect people like Chris Froome,” the 27-year-old former soldier said of the four-time Tour winner, who has spent 59 stages in the storied jersey but who is out of contention after breaking a leg in June. Sagan’s win will be popular with fans following two near misses so far for the charismatic former triple world champion and six-time green sprint jersey winner.