Hafeez says he will not retire

LAHORE: Senior all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has shunned reports of his retirement and instead showed his intent to continue he feels he is fit to play.

Last week former captain and head coach Waqar Younis asked Hafeez to call it quits. But in response Hafeez revealed to his close friends that he plans to continue for a couple of more years. Waqar is believed to have told Hafeez that he felt this was the right time now for Hafeez to say goodbye but the senior player said he wanted to carry on playing for a few more years.

Hafeez, who turns 39 in October, has also informed the Pakistan team management that he has no plans to retire and is fit enough to serve Pakistan cricket in ODIs and T20 Internationals for a few more years. Hafeez, who has appeared in 218 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals, had retired from Test cricket last October after struggling for form in the series against New Zealand in the UAE.