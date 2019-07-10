PCB to reduce number of contracted players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to reduce the number of centrally-contracted cricketers.

The central contracts of the cricketers expired on June 30 in which 33 players were awarded monthly stipends in three categories. But the PCB in its next contracts list, plans to give contract to just 15 to 17 cricketers and the performer in all the three formats of the game will be awarded contract.

It has been learnt that categories are also going to be reduced in the next contract. A suggestion has been floated from the highest seat of Pakistan cricket, who has recently been empowered to take big decisions that the number of cricketers should be reduced in awarding the contract and instead increase the stipend.

The contract will be given to players which will be selected by the new selection committee, which is believed to be finalised and will be announced after the PCB chairman is taken into confidence.