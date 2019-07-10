Law of nature prevails over India

ISLAMABAD: Poetic justice indeed-The law of nature prevails. When you deliberately underperform-you have to pay back.

That has what happened with India in the first semifinal against New Zealand. India looked unbeatable throughout the round robin league where the team looked second to none. India had all the potential and ingredients to beat other and they did that fair and square until they meet England. The match was of immense importance for Pakistan. England loss against India could have opened up Pakistan chances of a place in the semis.

India batting possibly the best in the world were facing not a toughest of challenges and that was to overpower England total of 337. With Edgbaston wicket looking full of runs, India team never looked serious enough to chase down the target.

Scoring just 28 runs in first ten overs and hitting four boundaries and a six in the last five overs when even five wickets were at their disposal was something that left a bad impression in majority of game followers mind. India never looked serious enough to achieve win against England, even when five wickets were remaining.

Then came the poetic justice-nature took its own course and even putting in the best of efforts against reachable total, India chase was unsuccessful in the semis-finals. It is cruel lesson for all those failing to maintain the spirit of the game and that is to give your hundred percent irrespective of caring for gainers and losers.

Cricket followers would be well aware of the 1999 World Cup where Pakistan possibly fielded the best and strongest ever teams they have selected for this mega event. After winning against strongest of teams, the team unexpectedly was defeated by Bangladesh which at that time was not even having club side strength.

People knowing the game well always had their doubts on the fairness of that match. Even though Pakistan made it to the final and did all they could to make a match against Australia, they could not do that. Poetic justice also prevailed there. Even though Pakistan defeated Australia fair and square in the pool match, despite their best efforts the greenshirts could not even came near to threatening Australia in the final at Lord’s.