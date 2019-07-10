Referee hits back at Messi, Argentina accusations

QUITO: The referee accused by Argentina at the Copa America of having made “serious and gross” mistakes during their semi-final defeat to Brazil has hit back at his detractors accusing them of being bad losers.

Argentina and their captain Lionel Messi were incensed that Ecuadoran handler Roddy Zambrano not only failed to award them two penalties in their 2-0 defeat last week but that he also refused to consult VAR to check their claims. “I’m very calm about what happened, I was very transparent in my work, I tried to do my best,” Zambrano told Ecuadoran radio station SuperK-800 in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday. Some Brazilian media reports claimed that the security team of the watching Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had interfered with the radio communication between Zambrano and the VAR office.

Five-time world player of the year Messi had fumed after the match that South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL was biased towards the tournament hosts.He said he’d “grown tired of talking about the bullshit in this Copa,” adding that “Brazil were the hosts and they’re managing a lot in CONMEBOL these days, which makes it complicated” for everyone else. The two incidents that angered the Argentines were when Sergio Aguero appeared to be bundled over in the box by Brazil captain Dani Alves, and a blatant shoulder charge by Arthur into the neck of Nicolas Otamendi.

Television replays suggested both were stonewall penalties and Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia complained that Zambrano “unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR” to review the two incidents.