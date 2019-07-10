close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
AFP
July 11, 2019

Murray, Serena suffer defeat in mixed doubles

Sports

AFP
July 11, 2019

LONDON: Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl — a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.

