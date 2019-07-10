Finch exudes confidence ahead of England clash

MANCHESTER: Till last year, Australia were looking down and out. Their top batting duo – David Warner and Steve Smith – were serving a ban for cheating and the team seemed to be in complete disarray. But somehow the Australians almost always are ready when it comes to the World Cup.

The five-time champions have won four of the last five World Cup titles and captain Aaron Finch is confident that they can capture another. Finch exuded confidence ahead of his team’s much-anticipated World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. “World Cups are very special, they bring out the best in the best players, so I think that’s why Australia have had a very rich history, winning four of the last five,” Finch said on Wednesday.

“We are full of confidence going into this game. England have been probably the front-runners in world cricket over the last four years, the way they have changed the game, their game plan in particular has been very aggressive, taking it to the opposition.

“We know how they are going to play, they know how we are going to play. We have played each other a lot over the last couple of years, so it will be whoever holds their nerves, whoever takes half chances, whoever starts off the game really well in the first ten overs, whether it is with bat or ball,” he said. “I have played in one World Cup semi-final and it was a hell of an experience, it was an unbelievable game, so I’m not expecting too much different.”