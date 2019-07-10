US Senate Foreign Relations chairman offers HR bill on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Jim Risch, has introduced legislation seeking to push back on Saudi Arabia over human rights and criticizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but not by stopping weapons sales to the kingdom. The bill, released on Wednesday, is the latest effort in the U.S. Congress to hold the kingdom accountable for rights abuses, including the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey and a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels. However, it does not seek to block weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, focusing instead on barring travel by some members of the Saudi royal family.