Man, son shot dead in Malakand

BATKHELA: A man and his son were shot dead over a property dispute at Dargai tehsil in Malakand on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that Wali Muhammad had a land dispute with his rivals at Wertair village. They exchanged harsh words and traded fire. As a result, Wali Muhammad and his son, Salman, were killed on the spot. The personnel of Malakand Levies reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Dargai. Dargai Levies Station registered the case and started an investigation.