British Grand Prix to remain at Silverstone till 2024

LONDON: Silverstone will remain the host circuit for the British Grand Prix after a new five-year deal was agreed on Wednesday. “We are really pleased to confirm that the British Grand Prix will stay on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar for at least the next five years, with the event remaining at its longstanding home, Silverstone circuit,” Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 said in a statement. “We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues.”