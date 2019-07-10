close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 11, 2019

British Grand Prix to remain at Silverstone till 2024

Sports

AFP
July 11, 2019

LONDON: Silverstone will remain the host circuit for the British Grand Prix after a new five-year deal was agreed on Wednesday. “We are really pleased to confirm that the British Grand Prix will stay on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar for at least the next five years, with the event remaining at its longstanding home, Silverstone circuit,” Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 said in a statement. “We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus