Pakistan’s Murad, Shiraz attending Baseball 5 coaching seminar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Murad Hussain and Shiraz Asif are attending World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball 5- Coaching Seminar in Klang, Malaysia.

More than 60 coaches from Vietnam, Pakistan, hosts Malaysia and Sri Lanka are attending the seminar. Baseball 5 is a shorter version of conventional baseball which has nine players representing a team on the field. In Baseball 5, five players feature in a game for each side. Baseball 5 is the futsal and T20 of baseball and softball. Futsal is a popular shorter version of football. T20 is the most popular format of cricket.

According to Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary general Asif Azeem it is the combination of baseball and softball and requires less equipment and smaller field than the two.

Baseball 5 was included in World Friendship Games in 2017. It was also included in World Youth Games held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. It has been gaining popularity since then.

WSBC secretary and president Softball Asia Dato Low Beng Choo has taken the initiative to organise this coaching seminar in Malaysia to promote the game among Asian countries.

On the opening day, at Botanic Club in Klang, instructors Ran Lin of China, Ayako of Japan, and Pong Kim of Thailand conducted multi-media lectures with focus on the game’s history, techniques and rules and regulation.

They said that baseball is an exciting game which along with physical fitness demands high attention level. The instructors have been imparting international standard training to Asian coaches.

Shiraz and Murad met Ayako, Ran Lin and Pong Kim, who praised SFP for sending its coaches to the seminar and expressed the hope that this would be a milestone in promoting Baseball 5 in Pakistan.