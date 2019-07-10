Pakistan to participate in Junior Asia Cup in December

KARACHI: Pakistan will take part in Junior Asia Cup and South Asian Games (SAG) despite facing shortage of funds, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The Junior Asia Cup would be held in Hong Kong in December. The SAG would be held in November and December in Nepal. The Green-shirts are ranked 17th according to the latest world ranking released by FIH because of their poor performance and lack of participation in international competitions.

The PHF would have to work from zero to rebuild the senior and the junior strings, said a former player. The PHF has yet to name head coach, assistant coaches, managers and other staffers for both teams.

Besides, it has to announce a new selection committee. Sources said the PHF was waiting for the Cricket World Cup to end to start hockey activities in the country. It has announced that the 65th National Championship would be held in Karachi from July 23 to August 7 at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium in Karachi. Participating departmental and provincial teams have been registered for the championship.

The PHF sources said that from the next week Karachi would be the centre of Pakistan hockey. The PHF congress meeting would also be held next week in Karachi. PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa, who was appointed a few weeks ago, would have to get a vote of confidence from the members of the congress.

The names of head coaches, assistant coaches, and managers of both Pakistan teams would also be announced in a day or two, the sources said. Players for both strings would be picked after the conclusion of the national championship, the sources said.

It was also learnt that Pakistan development squads would also participate in the national championship. It is expected that players for the junior team would be selected from among the developments squads.

The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar confirmed that PHF has finalised the preparation for national championship in Karachi. He also confirmed that Pakistan would participate in the Junior Asia Cup and SAG.