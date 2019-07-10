Weightlifting body waiting for govt to set up training camp

KARACHI: The 13th South Asian Games (SAG) weightlifting competitions will be contested in seven weight categories.

“There are ten weights in weightlifting but in SAG seven weight categories have been kept. We are planning according to that,” a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said that federation wanted to hold the camp for SAG and was waiting for the nod of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). “The government has to organise the camp for SAG preparations. We are waiting for their response,” the official said.

SAG will be staged in Nepal from December 1-10. The official said that the camp should have been held for at least six months. “It’s too late and it would not be easy for us to prepare solidly in such a short time,” he said.

He said that National Games would help the weightlifters to prepare well for SAG. About Olympic qualifiers, the official said every effort was being made to provide an opportunity to the leading boys so that they could press for Olympic seats.

“We can make it to Olympics as we have some amazingly fantastic boys but what they need is full-fledged backing from the corporate sector and the government,” the official said. Pakistan has highly talented weightlifters in Talha Talib and Nooh Dastgir Butt. Both have won medals at various levels during the last few years. They can contest for Olympic seats but the way the government is running sports their chance looks dim.