Morgan expects Edgbaston to remain as England’s happy hunting ground

MANCHESTER: Edgbaston is one of England’s most favourite venues. And Eoin Morgan, the England captain, believes that the Birmingham venue will play a role when the hosts will take on defending champions Australia in a mouth-watering World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

England and Australia have contrasting memories of Edgbaston. It’s a happy hunting ground for the English who have prevailed in 10 straight matches across all formats here, including their last four One-day Internationals.

The Aussies, however, have a different track record. They haven’t won an ODI at Edgbaston in 26 years. “I think that is part and parcel of being the hosts, a little bit of home advantage,” Morgan said on Wednesday.

“I think it plays a part at Edgbaston and there is a reason we do have a lot of success there. “The wicket tends to suit us but also the support as well. “I think we have been supported so well throughout the tournament and we have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The support we have had has been unbelievable and certainly something I have never experienced in my life. “The amount of goodwill going around is fantastic, so we sense the support that’s with us, but also the opportunity as well.”

Morgan is hoping that Birmingham native Chris Woakes will play a key role in Thursday’s game. “Chris is an outstanding player,” he said. “The Australians will certainly know everything about him, like we will about their players.

“We have played each other a lot over the last two-and-a-half years or so there is a lot of familiarity. “He’s been a key player for us for a long time now, not only with the ball in the first ten overs, but with the bat.

“On numerous occasions, he’s delivered when we’ve been four or five down early and he’s had a part to play, so he’s a key player for us.” England, who have never won the World Cup, have been stirred by a solid home support.

