England will be hard to beat, admits Langer

MANCHESTER: Justin Langer believes in rituals. And Australia’s coach is confident that his team will be fully relaxed when they take on England in Thursday’s World Cup semi-final after he made them walk barefoot on the Edgbaston field, writes Khalid Hussain.

Langer did create a bit of a stir when he asked the Aussie players to walk barefoot around the ground on Monday, a ritual he used to perform with old Aussie team-mate Matthew Hayden.

“It’s about staying as relaxed as possible, we know we are going to be up against a great team in England. We need to be at our best and the best way to be that is to be nice and relaxed,” Langer said.

“It was just walking a lap of the oval with our shoes off. We could’ve done it with our shoes on and nobody would’ve said anything. “We’ve got a group of players who have worked hard for the last six or seven months and have got to a World Cup semi-final, we’ve had some hiccups along the way but these guys have done a great job.”

Langer is fully aware of the fact that a rampaging England team, looking for the country’s maiden World Cup title, would be a major threat in Australia’s way as they take a shot at a record sixth crown.

“This England side have been together for four years and they’ve got to know each other and enjoy each other’s company,” he said. The former Australia Test cricketer added, “They’ve got great continuity and great confidence and a lot of talented cricketers.

“You can take lessons from the past but this is a very different England team, they believe in each other and they are playing really well. “I know they’ll be hard to beat, they’ve had a couple of blips but they’ve fought back really strongly. Regardless of what happens, they should be very proud of the cricket they’ve played in the last four years, they’ve been the benchmark side in world cricket.”

Langer expressed confidence that Peter Handscomb, a late arrival in the Australia, will deliver the goods on Thursday. “Peter will definitely play, 100 per cent,” said Langer. “He deserves it. He was really unlucky not to be in the initial squad after what he’d done to help us get to that point,” he said.