‘Nine deer die in Japan after eating plastic’

TOKYO: Nine deer have died after swallowing plastic bags in Japan’s Nara Park, a wildlife group said on Wednesday, warning that a surge in tourism may be to blame.

The Nara Deer Preservation Foundation said that masses of plastic bags and snack packets were found in the stomachs of the deer which died between March and June this year. "The biggest litter found in one of the nine amounted to 4.3 kilograms," foundation official Yoshitaka Ashimura told AFP.

The picturesque park in Japan’s ancient capital is home to more than 1,000 deer, which can even be found roaming the streets in search of special tasty crackers offered by tourists. Tourists are forbidden from feeding the deer any food besides the crackers but Ashimura said some visitors offer the animals other types of snacks. "The deer probably think that the snacks and the plastic packs covering them are both food," he said, adding the animals normally eat grass and acorns.