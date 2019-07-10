Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch Wednesday said Parliament and democracy were under threat and could meet a disaster any time due to frustration and helplessness of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to reporters at south Punjab JI media centre, Baloch alleged that during one year, Imran could not deliver. He announced a full-fledge support for traders’ strike on July 13.