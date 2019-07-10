Man, son shot dead in Malakand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATKHELA: A man and his son were shot dead over a property dispute at Dargai tehsil in Malakand on Wednesday, official sources said. Wali Muhammad had a land dispute with his rivals at Wertair village. They exchanged harsh words and traded fire. As a result, Wali Muhammad and his son, Salman, were killed on the spot.
