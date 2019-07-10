close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Police station opens in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: A new police station was inaugurated in Bara subdivision of Khyber district on Wednesday. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Karim Khan along with District Police Officer Mohammad Hussain inaugurated the new police station to maintain law and order in

the most troubled parts of the district. The CCPO launched the Riders Squad and the office of the traffic police in Khyber. The official addressed the local elders at a “Khuli Katchehri.” He was informed about the problems being faced by the locals.

