Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

PTI has made life miserable for people, says PPP leader

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Khanzada Khan on Wednesday said that the recent successful public gathering of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proved the party’s popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters here, Khanzada said that the PTI government during its 10-month rule had made life miserable for the masses through price hike and imposition of taxes. Instead of giving relief to the poor people, he said, the government imposed more taxes and increased the rate of petroleum products, electricity and gas tariffs. The PPP leader criticised the federal budget and said the current federal budget, which he termed anti-people, had been made on the dictate of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

