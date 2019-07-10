Pakistan urges UNSC to break nexus between terrorism, organised crime

NEW YORK: Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council to ensure “evidence-based” responses to the nexus between terrorism and organised crime and insisted that a supply-demand approach to counter-narcotics is most effective, Geo News reported.

Speaking at the UNSC’s open debate Wednesday on ‘threats to international peace and security: linkage between international terrorism and organised crime, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Maleeha Lodhi said only through collective regional and international efforts the world community could choke off various sources that support terrorist outfits through organised crime.

“We will continue to play our role to sever the vicious link between terrorism and organised crime in our region,” she added. “This is critical for our own people, as well as for our neighbourhood and indeed the rest of the world,” she said, adding the crime-terrorist nexus varies across different contexts, with several common areas of confluence, including financing tools, recruiting vulnerable youth and operating in areas outside government control. “Being one of the principal victims of terrorism, Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate this scourge is clear and unwavering,” she added. Underscoring its commitment in that regard, Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies are continuing making record drug seizures every year. Pakistani envoy added it was a “tangible manifestation of our consistent and dedicated efforts not only protect our own country but also protect the rest of the world from this scourge”. “The global drug problem must be addressed effectively at local, national, regional and international levels,” she said citing a range of ongoing regional initiatives to tackle the illicit trade. Steps to do so can include allocation of proper resources to better understand the correlation between terror financing and transnational organised crimes, re-establishment of government control over territories used for drug production, and promotion of development to provide alternative livelihoods, she further added. Regarding the global drug problem, she called for focusing on reducing both the supply and the demand of narcotics through a well-integrated, comprehensive and balanced approach. She said strategies must be tailored to each situation with the United Nations playing an effective role.