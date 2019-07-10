close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Gold price up Rs1,300 per tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

KARACHI: Gold price saw another increase of Rs1,300/tola, owing to currency depreciation and an increase in the international market.

According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices went up Rs1,300/tola to Rs80,300/tola on Wednesday from Rs79,000/tola on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price saw an increase of Rs1,114 to Rs68,844. In the international market, gold traded up $4 to Rs1,396/ounce. A jeweller said despite an increase in the prices in the local market, rates were still below by Rs3,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.

