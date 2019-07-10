Gold price up Rs1,300 per tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold price saw another increase of Rs1,300/tola, owing to currency depreciation and an increase in the international market.
According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices went up Rs1,300/tola to Rs80,300/tola on Wednesday from Rs79,000/tola on Tuesday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price saw an increase of Rs1,114 to Rs68,844. In the international market, gold traded up $4 to Rs1,396/ounce. A jeweller said despite an increase in the prices in the local market, rates were still below by Rs3,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
