AOB puts audit firm on action plan

ISLAMABAD: Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has placed a mid-sized audit firm on an action plan with substantive steps to improve its audit quality after inspecting its records, a statement said on Wednesday.

The decision to place the firm on an action plan was taken after finalising the inspection report and giving the firm an opportunity to respond to the observations by AOB’s inspectors, the statement said.

It said the action plan was to be implemented by September 30, 2019, while its implementation will be reviewed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan’s (ICAP) Quality Assurance Board. The AOB may also carry out an inspection in order to ensure that the action plan has been properly implemented, the statement said.

According to the statement, the AOB reviews the work done by ICAP’s Quality Assurance Board regarding the quality of work performed by audit firms.