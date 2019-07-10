Stocks flat on ‘cheer factor’ crunch amid rising risk-off sentiment

Stocks on Wednesday ended a hairsbreadth lower amid low turnover with trading activities mostly confined to second-tier shares, which dealers said was due to lack of cheer factors and a deepening risk-off sentiment among investors wary of further monetary tightening.

Faisal Shaji Strategist at Standard Capital said, “The market has been completely dull and lackluster with volumes virtually evaporated”. International Monetary Fund (IMF) covenants, that is to say the stance on interest and exchange rates are keeping investors away, Shaji said, adding, the government was also clueless with no participation.

“Certain blue chips are available on discounted price and the benchmark index is now in fact a ‘buyers’ market’”, Shaji said. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.05 percent or 15.53 points to close at 33,840.05 points, whereas KSE-30 closed 0.04 percent or 6.61 points lower to end at 15,948.45 points. Of 301 active scrips, 118 moved up, 163 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 40.611 million shares, as compared to 60.158 million yesterday.

Topline Securities in its review said the market was now in a wait-and-see mode owing to much-awaited clarity on a hike in policy rate (~100-200bps) in the upcoming monetary policy meeting. “This has resulted in a lack of interest for investors in taking a fresh equity position in the market,” the brokerage said.

Salman Ahmed, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said volumes were down because of lukewarm participation of investors as most of the economic developments had been absorbed by the market. Now the market is anxiously waiting for the outcome of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to US, Ahmed said and added that any positive development or some financial aid from the US might improve things at home.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed lower amid pressure in auto and banking stocks on weak earnings outlook”.

Mehanti added that higher global crude oil prices, receipt of first IMF tranche of $991 million and upbeat data on urea sales in June 2019 invited late session recovery.

“Fall in rupee-dollar parity, concerns over economic uncertainty, and the IMF reports expecting the external debt to surge to $130 billion by FY23 weighed on the benchmark index,” Mehanti added.

The IMF document focuses on key areas encircling placation in macroeconomic imbalances, fiscal consolidation through higher revenues, increased budgetary discipline, provisioning of social safety, monetary prudence with increased autonomy for State Bank of Pakistan, formulation of energy sector framework as well as structural policy guide to cater to other facets for inclusive growth, a leading analyst. Arif Habib Limited in their market review said, “Absence of any significant trigger kept the investors in a fix whether to invest at these levels”.

The highest gainers were Sapphire Fiber, up Rs42 to close at Rs1035/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs13.50 to finish at Rs2075.00/share.

Companies that booked the highest losses were Khyber Textile, down Rs24 to close at Rs456/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs17 to close at Rs1308/share.

Dost Steels Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 3.497 million shares, while gaining Rs0.53 to close at Rs3.84/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in DGK Cement, registering a turnover of 1.102 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.17 to end at Rs52.18/share.