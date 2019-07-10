Rupee weakens

The rupee fell against the dollar on Wednesday due to dollar buying by some banks, dealers said.

It closed at 157.88 against the greenback, 0.32 percent weaker from the previous closing of 157.37 in the interbank market.

“The domestic currency came under pressure during the second half, as a big commercial bank purchased dollars from the market,” a forex dealer said.

“We expect the rupee to commence the next session by trading at 158.25 against the greenback,” he added.

In the open market, the rupee lost 80 paisas to close at 158.50 against the dollar. The rupee ended at 157.70 on Tuesday.

Dealers said receiving the first loan installment from the International Monetary Fund lifted investors’ sentiment.

The State Bank of Pakistan received a tranche of $991.4 million from the IMF under a 39-month Extended Fund Facility.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.434 billion from $14.443 billion as of June 28, while the forex reserves held by the State Bank reached $8.263 billion, compared with $7.272 billion after the IMF disbursement.

The International Monetary Fund extended arrangement is expected to fetch total financing of around $38.6 billion over the three years from the country’s international

partners.