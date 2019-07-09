Judge’s video issue can’t be ignored: AG

KARACHI: Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor has said the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video issue cannot be ignored, and if anything brings bad name to the judiciary, curbing it becomes necessary.

He said in a TV interview on Tuesday that the federal government had nothing to do with the video issue. As the issue directly pertains to the judiciary; therefore the forensic test of the audio-video and all investigation in this regard should also be carried out under the judiciary. He said those seeking justice should move the court and inform it about their concerns.

The AG said the video also defamed judge Arshad Malik and damaged his reputation; he also had the authority to initiate judicial process in this regard.

He said if any litigant feels that the accountability court gave a verdict under coercion or pressure, they might move the high court to seek justice on the basis of evidence.