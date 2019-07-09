Emirates NBD bank offered to bid for various govt ventures

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday offered Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) to bid for ventures that the government was planning under various programmes.

The adviser was talking to a five-member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank led by Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited, which called on him here.

He expressed the confidence that the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and Emirates NBD Bank would further strengthen in future.

After thanking the adviser for an opportunity to meet the finance team, the CEO of NBD gave a brief introduction of his bank and the financial services they offer. He informed that Emirates NBD was the largest banking group in the region by assets, adding the group was operating in the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia.