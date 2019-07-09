close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
Agencies
July 10, 2019

One can only pray for NAB: SC

National

A
Agencies
July 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while upholding the decision of acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in the LNG quota case has rejected appeal pleas filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked "NAB ka Allah hi hafiz hai” (one can only pray for NAB).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa remarked "hum sub ka Allah hi Hafiz Hai” (We all are left at the mercy of Allah).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up for hearing appeal pleas filed by the NAB against acquittal of Anwar Saifullah and Safdar Abbasi in the LNG Quota case Tuesday. The NAB counsel argued that Anwar Saifullah issued gas quota being minister for petroleum, while he was not entitled to issue quota. Justice Azmat Saeed inquired which was competent authority to allot quota under rules and regulations.

