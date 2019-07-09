Mixed results for Pakistanis in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players achieved mixed results in the Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open on Tuesday.

Players from Malaysia, India, China, Japan, North Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the event.

Results: Under-13: Saboor Khan beat Du Menghau (China) 13-11, 11-7, 11-6 and lost second round against Nickhileshwar (IND) 10-12, 4-11, 5-11; Abdullah Nawaz got bye in 1st round and won second round against Teerth Jilka (IND) 11-0, 11-3, 11-4.

Under-15: Humam Ahmad won first round against Kavlijeet Singh (MAS) 11-1, 11-0, 11-0; Muhammad Hanif won first round against Euwen Liaw (MAS), 11-7, 11-9, 11-7.Under-17: Hasnain Ali won first round against Ang Lin (MAS) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 and lost against Au Lap Man (HKG) 5-11, 7-11, 2-11; Ashab Irfan got bye in first round and won second round against Yugal Eshwar (MAS) 11-3, 11-4, 11-6; Waleed Khalil got bye in first round and lost 2nd round against Leo Fatialova (NZL) 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.