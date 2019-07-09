Serena, Halep march into Wimbledon semis

LONDON: Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a hard fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over unseeded American compatriot Alison Riske.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is two wins away from equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24, looked far from convincing as Riske pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.

However, Williams served it out with an ace to seal her 97th win at Wimbledon and avoid the same fate as world number one Ashleigh Barty, who Riske beat on Monday.“It was really satisfying,” said Williams, whose clay court season was affected by a knee injury.

“I wouldn’t have won that match a couple of weeks ago. I’m glad that I was able to come through. She beat so many great players. She was really so close to taking the win today.”Williams, who moved into second place overall behind Martina Navratilova’s record of 120 Wimbledon match wins, was constantly cajoling herself and letting out roars of come on during the match as her sometimes leaden-footed performance threatened to undo her.

Having sealed the match she turned to the players’ box where amongst others she was supported by older sister Venus and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and yelled, pumping her fists.

“I was really pumped, it was for a place in the semis at Wimbledon — that doesn’t happen every day and it’s a long, arduous road,” said Williams. “I just had to just button up and play hard.

“She was playing her heart out and she had nothing to lose and I realised neither did I.”Simona Halep reached her second Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman to reach the semi-finals, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.“I fought hard in the first set, even if I was down 4-1,” said 27-year-old Halep, a former French Open champion. “I knew I had to be strong, play aggressive as much as possible and I did it great.

“I have energy, I feel fresh, I feel healthy, I feel confident when I step on the court.”Romania’s Halep last made the last-four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard.Meanwhile, Wimbledon got its first 12-12 final set tie-break on Tuesday when Henri Kontinen and John Peers defeated Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a men’s doubles match.

The eighth-seeded pair won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (7/2) in four hours and 29 minutes.The third round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday and resumed Tuesday on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.

The All England Club introduced a final set tie-break this year as a means of eradicating marathon matches.In 2018, Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men’s semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.The second semi-final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the final set, took five hours and 15 minutes.