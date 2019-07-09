Arthur wants to apply for fresh tenure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s desperate head coach Mickey Arthur is ready to apply for a fresh tenure at the expiry of his stint with the Greenshirts.

‘The News’ has learnt from a well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that Arthur has expressed his willingness to apply for another coaching term. He is ready to undergo the entire procedure required in hiring a new coach.

“The PCB has extended Arthur’s tenure by 15 days to settle pending issues and it now expires on August 15. Most probably in the second half of July, the coach is to brief the cricket committee as to what has happened during his tenure and what more should be done to keep Pakistan’s top players in good nick in future,” the source said.

“One thing is certain that the PCB has decided to follow the procedure in hiring a new coach. Arthur can also apply for the job along with other aspirants,” the source said.

Former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan, who recently resigned as the cricket committee’s head, is also keen on becoming the coach. Former Zimbabwe opener Andy Flower is also expected to apply.

Meanwhile, Arthur had an almost 90-minute meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan in England and briefed the two on the reasons for Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

It has been learnt that Arthur narrated his achievements and his utility to the team. His view was that he has now prepared an outfit that is capable of beating the best in any format.

“What is required is to guide this product towards attaining maturity. Another couple of years are required to give the Pakistan team a real competitive look. I am available and eager to give the team finishing touches,” Arthur is said to have told the PCB officials.

Mani made it clear that every decision would be taken with a cool head. “There will be no hasty decisions and every aspect will be considered thoroughly to reach any conclusion, whether it is about coach, captain or the support staff,” Mani is said to have told Arthur.

The PCB MD said that in order to get another stint with the team, Arthur has to apply and undergo the required procedure.The PCB is expected to run advertisements for the position of Pakistan team’s head coach in August.