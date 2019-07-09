Ex-UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: A former UN official has been jailed for sexually abusing children in Nepal, officials said Tuesday, following a trial underscoring the country's growing appeal for foreign paedophiles.
Peter John Dalglish, 62, from Canada, a former high-profile humanitarian worker, was sentenced on Monday to terms of nine and seven years in two cases after being convicted last month.
Thakur Trital, a district court official, told AFP that Dalglish had been sentenced for nine years for abusing a 12-year-old boy and seven years jail for molesting another 14-year-old.
"The judge is yet to decide whether he should serve a total 16 years in jail or be released after nine years. In most cases of a similar nature, sentences get overlapped but it is upon the judge to decide," Trital said.
Dalglish has also been told to pay compensation of 500,000 Nepali rupees ($4,550) to each of the victims. Dalglish was arrested in April last year in Kavrepalanchowk district, near Kathmandu, by Nepal´s Central Bureau of Investigation.
