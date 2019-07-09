close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Dr Firdous stable at PIMS

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is stable after being admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) over bad health. She reported the problem during a cabinet meeting and was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Cardiac Centre Tuesday morning. Cardiac specialists checked her up and declared her out of danger. Doctors insisted that the problem happened due to an allergic reaction to an antibiotic taken by Ms. Awan in the morning for a throat infection.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and inquired after her health. The prime minister also wished her early recovery. A bouquet was also sent by the prime minister to Dr Fidous to express his good wishes for her health, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus