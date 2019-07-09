Bilwal to visit US before Imran

NEW YORK: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is going to visit the US for a week to attend a conference. His visit takes place before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s.

It is learnt the visit details are being finalized and he is expcetd to land in the US on July 13. He is expected meet several US personalities in New York after attending the conference. In these meetings, according to sources, Bilawal will express his view on Pakistan’s internal politics, “political victimization”, and growing unrest in people. He won’t touch issues related to Pak-US relations or matters of national interest.