No schedule finalised for PM’s Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: No schedule has been determined for the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia likewise Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to make up his mind to visit Pakistan for maiden trip. Russia has been hosting Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in its picturesque city Vladivostok on annual basis for five years and Pakistan hasn’t attended it at the summit echelon in any of the sittings. Chinese President Xi, Indian Prime Minister Modi and leasers of Asia Pacific countries have been attending it.

Diplomatic sources told The News here Tuesday that it is unlikely that Prime Minister Imran would be able to attend the forum slated for 4 to 6 September.

The Foreign Office said here on Tuesday that reports regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia on President Vladimir Putin’s invitation are “speculative”.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhry has said that “Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level.” “Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

Media reports emerged on Saturday claiming that Prime Minister Imran would join the EEF meeting in Russia in September on the invitation of Russian president.