Pakistan safe because of nuclear assets: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to demolish all illegal constructions near a sensitive government facility, setting aside a petition seeking their regularisation.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the case. Justice Khosa asked the civic agency officials as to why the illegal constructions close to a sensitive government facility were not being removed. “Who is the CDA chairman? There will be no compromise on the defense of the country. Pakistan is secure because of its nuclear assets. Are you planting bombs of illegal constructions? If the court orders are not implemented then you will have to face contempt proceedings,” said the chief justice.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed a CDA official to bulldoze all illegal structures.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed directed the CDA and other departments concerned to immediately remove all illegal constructions.