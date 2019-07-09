Leaked cables: Ambassador Kim to continue despite Trump’s displeasure, says UK

LONDON: British ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch will continue to carry out his duties with Prime Minister Theresa May’s full support, her spokesman said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump twittered on Monday that his administration would no longer deal with Darroch for his remarks critical of him leaked in a British newspaper.

Sir Kim Darroch angered President Donald Trump by referring to his administration as "inept," "insecure," and "incompetent" in leaked cables.

“Sir Kim continues to have the prime minister’s full support ... He continues to carry out his duties with the full support of the PM,” the spokesman said, adding that May reiterated to her ministers that the leak was unacceptable.

“I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” the president tweeted.

“What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well [...] thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him.” “The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister,” Trump added. “While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

On Tuesday, President Trump further piled on Darroch, calling him in a series of tweets "a wacky Ambassador," "not someone we are thrilled with," "a very stupid guy," and "a pompous fool."

Sir Kim Darroch was reportedly disinvited from a Monday dinner.

It appears to be a swift enactment of Trump's intention to freeze out Sir Kim Darroch, the first of many opportunities to show official displeasure.

Darroch was notably absent from a dinner that US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin hosted for President Donald Trump and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir of Qatar, Bloomberg and CBS reported.

Both cited unnamed US officials who said his invitation had been rescinded.

Trump's tweet did not make clear whether the administration would cut off all communication with Darroch. The White House has yet to clarify.

Prior to the leak, the British ambassador had hosted many high-profile events, which were attended by White House officials including Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Mnuchin.

Their past attendance seem to contradict Trump's claim on Monday that Darroch "is not liked or well thought of within the US."

Prime Minister Theresa May defended Darroch, saying she had "full faith" in him even though she disagreed with his view of the president.