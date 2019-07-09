PML-N wants to create anarchy: Sumsam

LAHORE: Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said the reason for recent hue and cry of the opposition is holding it accountable of its actions for the last ten years. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said the PML-N formulated a policy to create political anarchy in the country. People of Pakistan will not come on roads to safeguard someone’s corruption, the minister said. PML-N has nothing in its agenda except being opposed to the judiciary and the army, Sumsam Bukhari added. Services of international firms have been availed to defame national institutions. PML-N is indulged in telling ‘a pack of lies’ to save their corruption. If their collective corruption of the past ten years comes to light then their previous corruption will be dwindled. Punjab had become a hub of corruption and ghost projects. PML-N has to be answerable for Sasti Roti, Ashiyana Housing, Laptop and Metro projects. The ultimate godfather of 56 companies had done massive corruption, Sumsam Bukhari said and added PML-N did not even spare sports from corruption. Whosoever committed corruption will have to account for it, the minister said.