PAC body for ISI, MI clearance before issuing CNICs, passports

ISLAMABAD: Convener sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (NAC) Noor Alam Khan Tuesday directed for getting the clearance from ISI and MI for the issuance of the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and passports as Afghan refugees were defaming Pakistan with the crimes and their involvement in terrorism in other countries, while using the Pakistani CNIC and passports.

During a meeting of the sub-committee of the PAC, it was also revealed that the loss of Rs6.23 million was caused due to getting 20 double cabin vehicles for protection/ maintenance of law and order situation during the sit-in of the PTI.

The sub-committee examined the audit paras related to the Interior Ministry for the 2017-18. The management replied that the 20 VIGO/double cabin vehicles were hired on the verbal directions of Interior Ministry on daily basis for protection/ maintenance of law and order situation during the sit-in. The DC Islamabad told the committee these vehicles remained in use after three months of conclusion of the sit-in due to security issues.

The committee deferred the audit para related to unauthorised expenditure on hiring of transport and provision of POL after PTI sit-on of Rs6.23 million.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the national exchequer sustained a loss of Rs280.632 million due to destruction of 188,624 quality control rejected passports books during the financial years 2012-13 to 2016-17.

Noor Alam Khan expressed annoyance on it and remarked that many players of Afghanistan cricket team posses Pakistan’s identity cards and after losing the match against Pakistan the Afghans have adopted an insulting attitude with making hue and cry. “I cannot tell how Afghans abused,” he said.

He said Nadra officials gave Pakistan CNICs to Afghans on just Rs200 to Rs3,000. “The Afghans have got Pakistani identity cards and passports and they are involved in terrorism and crimes due to which Pakistan was defamed in the world. The Afghanis used Pakistani passports and we were being defamed in the world,” he remarked.

Noor Alam Khan directed the secretary Ministry of Interior DG Passport Directorate and chairman Nadra not to issue identity cards sand passports without getting clearance from the ISI and MI.

It was also revealed in the meeting that the national exchequer sustained a loss of Rs6.006 million due to issuance of unauthorized official gratis (blue passport) to non-entitled persons. Noor Alam directed the registration of FIR against those who were held responsible for it.