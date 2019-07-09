close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Water level increases at Taunsa barrage

National

A
APP
July 10, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Water level has increased at Taunsa barrage, putting the local administration in high alert to cope with any unpleasant situation. According to official spokesman, river water would be shifted to pond area to minimize the impact of floods. Superintendent engineer irrigation department Ashraf Bhatti and Xen Taunsa barrage Mehr Riaz visited western edge of Taunsa barrage.

