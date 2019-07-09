close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Iqbal Town police arrest 120 ‘criminals’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Police (Iqbal Town Division) in a crackdown have arrested 120 criminals and recovered seven pistols, bullets, more than 2kg Charas, 640-gram opium and 286 liters of liquor.

SP Iqbal Town Division Imran Ahmad Malik had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly, the police busted gangs and arrested five members along with recoveries worth more than Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, three proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 17 court offenders.

The police also recovered thousands of rupees from criminals in a successful action against gamblers.

The police arrested 57 criminals for kite flying, one wheeling, aerial firing and violating ban on loudspeaker.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus