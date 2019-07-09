close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Youth abducted

July 10, 2019

FAISALABAD: A youth was abducted from the premises of the District Courts here on Tuesday.

Zeeshan was allegedly abducted from the District Courts premises by five accused, including Qamar Islam and Noman over old enmity and litigation.

CEREMONY: The Business Incubation Centre of the National Textile University Faisalabad organised the inaugural ceremony of newly inducted three companies.

Dr Muhammad Asif, Department of Computer Sciences Chairman, inaugurated the event while Dr Ahsan Nazir, ORIC Director, Dr Sohail Jabbar, Ataur Rehman, ORIC Deputy Director, Dr Shahzad Iqbal, Asif Bashir and faculty members of computer science of the NTU were also present.

