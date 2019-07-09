Youth killed for non-payment of ransom

FAISALABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested a couple for murdering a factory worker.

Reportedly, Wasim Ahmad of Gulistan Colony was allegedly abducted by Azeem and his second wife Kalsoom for ransom a week ago. The accused allegedly tortured the youth and demanded Rs 2 million ransom from his family. However, the couple allegedly murdered Wasim and threw his body in a pond near Khanoana Bypass when they failed to get ransom.

Later, the police started investigation on eth complaint of parents of the deceased and arrested both Azeem and his wife Kalsoom. The police also recovered the dead body of Wasim Ahmad from the pond on the pointation of Azeem and his wife. The police have registered a case.

ENTRANCE TEST: The second entrance test for undergraduate degree programmes will be held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on July 21.

The test would be held at the main campus as well as 12 other test centres in various districts of the province. The entrance test for the MS and the MPhil programmes would be held on July 30 whereas the GRE for PhD programme would take place on July 31.