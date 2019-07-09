close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Missing industrialist found dead

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The dead body of a missing industrialist was found from Upper Chenab Canal on Tuesday.

Tahir Khan, an owner of a rice mill, had been missing for the last many days. Now his body was found from the canal. Sadar police have shifted the dead body to the DHQ Hospital.

POWERLOOM OWNERS, WORKERS PROTEST: The powerloom owners and workers on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the tax imposition in the federal budget in front of the FBR Office. The protesters chanted slogans against the taxes and demanded immediate withdrawn from the 17pc sales tax on textile sector.

Later, the Inland Revenue chief commissioner met the protesters and assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the higher authorities.

GANG BUSTED: Police on Tuesday arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered booty from them. The police arrested Shahzad, Irfan, Ali, Ramzan, Saif and Azmat who were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incident. The police also recovered five motorcycles, cash, 11 cell phones and two pistols from them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus