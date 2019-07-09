Missing industrialist found dead

GUJRANWALA: The dead body of a missing industrialist was found from Upper Chenab Canal on Tuesday.

Tahir Khan, an owner of a rice mill, had been missing for the last many days. Now his body was found from the canal. Sadar police have shifted the dead body to the DHQ Hospital.

POWERLOOM OWNERS, WORKERS PROTEST: The powerloom owners and workers on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the tax imposition in the federal budget in front of the FBR Office. The protesters chanted slogans against the taxes and demanded immediate withdrawn from the 17pc sales tax on textile sector.

Later, the Inland Revenue chief commissioner met the protesters and assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the higher authorities.

GANG BUSTED: Police on Tuesday arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered booty from them. The police arrested Shahzad, Irfan, Ali, Ramzan, Saif and Azmat who were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incident. The police also recovered five motorcycles, cash, 11 cell phones and two pistols from them.