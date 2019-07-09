Safe City state-of-the-art project: IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz has said the Safe City is a state-of-the-art project for smart and community policing.

Chairing a meeting at the Safe City Head Office, Qurban Lines, Lahore on Tuesday, he said benefitting from the Safe City full potential, the Lahore police should take action against the criminal elements more effectively and devise an effective plan with mutual coordination for traffic management on roads. He said a letter should be sent to the LDA, asking them not to issue NOC to new housing societies unless installation of surveillance system and cameras. Videos, pictures and other recordings from the network of Safe City cameras should be used as important evidence in investigations. He directed that there should be no delay in provision of videos required to investigation officers and police and Safe City officers should improve their coordination.

The CCPO Lahore, the DIG Operations, the DIG Investigations and the CTO Lahore briefed the IGP about the Safe City working. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad said during the last 6 months, the PERU and the DOLPHIN force apprehended 351 dacoits and street criminals of 130 gangs. DIG Investigations Inam Waheed said the help from the Safe City in 263 cases was requested and out of these, so far 252 cases have been worked out. Chief Operating Officer Safe City DIG Akbar Nasir Khan told the IGP that installation of cameras on 6 more entry and exit points of Lahore would be completed soon that would improve the monitoring process.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, MD Safe City Authority, Addl IG Ali Aamir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Safe City DIG Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigations Inam Waheed, CTO Lahore Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Malik along with all SSPs and SPs of Lahore police were present.